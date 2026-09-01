Liam Livingstones Heroics Guide Glasgow Cosmics to a Thrilling Win
Glasgow Cosmic went on to secure a thrilling eight run victory over Rotterdam Dockers in the European T20 Premier League. Liam Livingstone scored 42 runs, which helped the team to post 181/7. Following this, the team showed discipline with the ball, which helped to restrict Rotterdam at 173/8.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn which offers a competitive T20 surface with decent pace and carry early in the game. The new ball will be able to provide some movement to the pace bowlers, as the batsmen who settle once will be able to score freely. As the match progresses, the pitch is expected to slow down slightly, bringing the spinners and cutters in the game. Cool, partly cloudy conditions with moderate humidity are expected, with only a limited chance of rain.
Toss
Rotterdam Dockers win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to use the early bowling conditions to restrict Dublin Guardians and chase down the target later.
Lineups
Glasgow Cosmic: George Munsey (C), Jason Roy, Matthew Cross, Liam Livingstone, Moises Henriques, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Keshav Maharaj, Paul van Meekeren, Ali Khan, Lungi Ngidi
Rotterdam Dockers: Michael Levitt, Faf du Plessis (C), Ben McDermott, Heinrich Klaasen, Ben Manenti, Saqib Zulfiqar, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Anrich Nortje, Jai Moondra, Ryan Klein
Match Report
Glasgow Cosmic made a strong start after being asked to bat first, as George Munsey and Jason Roy attacked the bowlers. The opening pair dominated against the pacers, as they raced to score 58/1 in the powerplay itself. Roy lost his wicket after scoring 31, but Munsey continued to attack before losing his wicket to Ryan Klein at 47.
Liam Livingstone was able to take control by rotating strike and efficiently attacking the spinners, along with Moises Henriques. Rotterdam brought down Roelof van der Merwe to slow down the scoring rate, as Nortje returned to break the stand. Livingstone lost his wicket after scoring 42. Richie Berrington and Michael Leask gave the late acceleration, taking Glasgow to 181/7 in 20 overs.
Rotterdam Dockers started the chase positively, as Michael Levitt and Faf du Plessis attacked the opening bowlers, scoring 51 runs in the powerplay itself. Lungi Ngidi took the wicket of Levitt, while Ali Khan also removed du Plessis for 38, shifting the momentum towards Glasgow Cosmic.
Heinrich Klaasen went on to attack Keshav Maharaj and Leask in the middle overs. His partnership with Ben McDermott kept Rotterdam in the chase. But a decisive moment came when he lost his wicket after scoring 57 runs off 32 balls. The team needed 34 runs off the last three overs when David Wiese struck some boundaries. But Ngidi and Paul van Meekeren dominated in the death overs.
Rotterdam finished scoring 173/8 in 20 overs, handing an eight run victory to Glasgow Cosmic.
Player of the Match
Liam Livingstone won the Player of the Match award for scoring 42 runs off 25 balls. His knock helped Glasgow Cosmic to regain form after losing quick wickets and set a competitive total.