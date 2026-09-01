The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn which offers a competitive T20 surface with decent pace and carry early in the game. The new ball will be able to provide some movement to the pace bowlers, as the batsmen who settle once will be able to score freely. As the match progresses, the pitch is expected to slow down slightly, bringing the spinners and cutters in the game. Cool, partly cloudy conditions with moderate humidity are expected, with only a limited chance of rain.