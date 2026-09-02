BCCI to Hold Key Meeting Tomorrow With 2027 World Cup Plans in Focus
The BCCI will be conducting a meeting tomorrow in Mumbai. This meeting will discuss the persistent injury issues in the Indian team, which has caused a lot of troubles. Along with that, the losses suffered in the England and Ireland tour will also be discussed.
The BCCI is all set to conduct a meeting in Mumbai, which will be discussing various issues being faced by the Indian team. Reports claim that the key discussion which will take place in this meeting will be the 2027 World Cup, which player would make it to the squad and more.
Along with that, this meeting will also discuss the persistent injury issues being faced up by the players. A few weeks back, reports suggested that various players who are a part of the World Cup plans are spending their time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. A press conference also took place, where the members of BCCI CoE talked about the same.
Since a meeting didn't take place over the last few months, the members will also talk about the loss suffered by the Indian team against Ireland and England. In the UK tour, India lost all of the seven T20Is, and even the ODI series against England by 1-2.
Our Take
This meeting by the BCCI will be crucial for India's plans in the World Cup 2027. Last time, despite being the hosts of the tournament, the team fell just short after reaching the finals. But this time, when senior stars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are aiming to win the title in their last tournament, there are some challenges being faced by the team which should be assessed.