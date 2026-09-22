Twitter Erupts as India Women Win Asian Games Gold
India Women have successfully defended their gold medal in the Asian Games. In the final match against Sri Lanka Women, the team showed its dominance to come out strong. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur raised the Indian flag high after winning the tournament.
The Women's Asian Games for cricket have officially come to an end. And this tournament completely belonged to India, showcasing its dominance from the very first game they had played. In the final match, it was time for the Indian team to face Sri Lanka Women, which was a repeat of the Women's Asia Cup.
India Women decided to bat first in this game, and it turned out to be an impressive decision for the team. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were once again able to give a strong start to the line-up, as Shafali posted 48 and Mandhana scored 79. Richa added 49 runs, as India Women finished at the score of 216/3.
Later when Sri Lanka Women stepped out to bat, they were never able to find the rhythm. The team got all out at the score of 69, handing a win to the defending champions by 147 runs. All the wickets in this game were taken by the Indian spinners.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the team winning gold medal:
Saans Leta hu Toh
Saans leta hoon toh India koi na koi Asian tournament jeet raha hota hai🙏🏽 https://t.co/NMGfLEa6Jd— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) September 22, 2026
Whenever we take a breath, the Indian team is winning some or the other Asian tournament. A few days back it was the Asia Cup and now it is the Asian Games.
Gold with Gold
MY GOLD WITH A GOLD MEDAL🥇💛 https://t.co/8ERjJFTMdV— Nidhi (@peachblurr) September 22, 2026
A Twitter user talked about the India Women's team as the gold players. And watching the gold medal was a rare moment for the fans.
Major Missing
Indian women's team in the last 12 months. 🇮🇳🏅🏆 World Champions. ✅ Won the Test match at Lord's. ✅ Asian Champions. ✅ Gold medal in Asian Games. ✅ https://t.co/wu7MvYrNBl— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 22, 2026
The India Women's team has achieved a lot of things over the last few months. But the only thing left now is the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup.