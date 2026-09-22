England World Cup Winner Calls Time on His Career.

England’s World Cup Hero Stuns Fans With Retirement Announcement
Mark Wood has called his time from international cricket recently. The World Cup winner for England won't be featuring in the English jersey anymore, leaving a spot in the team. However, it should be noted that his retirement came up due to the knee injury.
A player who helped his team to win the World Cup while being the hosts of the same, has now announced his retirement due to an injury. And the player is none other than Mark Wood, who once played a crucial role for England in the World Cup 2019 and even dominated for them in the Test format.
But he has been suffering with injury issues for quite a while now. His last international game came against Australia back in November 2025, following which he has not featured in any game for the team. Reports suggest that Wood rushed from his injury to return and play the Ashes Test for England in Perth.
Talking about his retirement, Mark Wood said, “Probably all of them. When you speak to other people, they say it hits you in the face, there's a big feeling around that being it: 'You're done.’ I've never really had that, I love playing cricket, I love playing for England, that's been something I've felt really strongly about and proud to do. But I've had a lot of injuries.”
Our Take
It is shocking for a player like Mark Wood to stay out of the game for a long time due to his injuries. While he remained a key part for England's bowling line-up, he wanted to make his return to the game as soon as possible. But the recurring knee injuries kept him out of the game, due to which he had to take the tough decision to come up with his retirement.