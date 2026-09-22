India and England’s Thrilling Battle for T20I Supremacy Explained
India and England are having a heated competition when it comes to the ICC rankings. Each and every T20I they play, the rankings just keep on changing. England got to the top spot on 19 September, as India took the spot back again on 22 September.
The ICC T20I rankings are locked and loaded, as the entire competition has come up between these two teams. Both teams are standing at the top two spots in the ICC rankings and they do have the same number of points. While India dominated the rankings initially, things changed after the IPL.
India went on to lose seven consecutive T20I matches, losing the series to Ireland and England respectively. This series even helped England to gain the top spot in the ICC rankings. While India was able to regain their spot at the top, the difference in points didn't remain much between the two teams.
England went back to the top spot, as they defeated Sri Lanka in a recent T20I series. This happened on 19 September, but India was also set to play a game against Japan today. This match helped India to climb back to the top of the table, with the same points as England.
Our Take
The ICC needs to have a T20I series between India and England once again to determine which team generally deserves the top spot. It will be challenging for the fans to know which team is the number one. While India remains the World champions in this format, they are still fighting for the top spot in the ICC rankings. On the other hand, England is showing a spirited fight in the shortest format of the game.