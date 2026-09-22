India Pull Off Last-Gasp Thriller Against Japan as Twitter Reacts
Japan was almost close to pulling off a thriller match against India in a historic T20I. Batting first, India only managed to post a total of 32 runs in the five overs. Japan took the game way too close, before falling short of winning the game by 2 runs.
The historic T20I match between India and Japan has officially come to an end, and what a clash it was for the fans to witness. It was expected to be totally one sided, with India, who are the T20 World champions, coming out dominant against Japan, who will be facing them for the first time.
Even the toss went in the favour of Shreyas Iyer, as he decided to bat first in the five overs game. But the Japanese players had some different plans for the Indian batsmen. Eventually, Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a duck and Sanju Samson lost his wicket for 9. With Shreyas Iyer being strong, India only managed to post 32/4.
Japan came way too close to the target but still remained way too far from the same. The team finished at the score of 30/3, handing a 2-run victory to the Indian team.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Real Scenes
How Indian batters saw Japan spinners💀 https://t.co/HVvzEWqANv— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) September 22, 2026
A famous meme page showed how Indian batsmen saw the Japanese spinners. They were literally bowling like Prime Glenn McGrath.
Dil Chota Mat Kar
India to Japan after winning by just 2 runs 😭 https://t.co/NZjNZTv4I3— maithun (@Being_Humor) September 22, 2026
India went on to defeat Japan by a bare margin of two runs. So Japan should not be disappointed with the loss, as they have lost against the World champions.
Gold Medalist
Gold medal winner Indian women watching men’s team struggle against Japan https://t.co/O0M3LGySpx— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 22, 2026
At the time when India was struggling against Japan, the Women's team was dominating in the Asian Games. The eyes would have hurted a lot, watching the batsmen fail to perform.
First Time
Watching an international match without a third umpire for the first time 😭— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 22, 2026
The match between India and Japan didn't have a third umpire. Due to this reason, the wide decision was also overturned when the Indian team asked for the same.