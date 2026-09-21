Sure Bet of the Day, September 22! Discover the Best Bets on the Schedule

Sri Lanka tour of England - Sri Lanka vs England

The 1st ODI between the England team and the Sri Lankan team is set to be scheduled on 22nd September, 2026 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Seeing the odds, the England team are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds England 1.08 Place a bet Sri Lanka 7.73 Place a bet

Why are England Still Well Backed?

England come into the contest with a stronger recent record, winning 4 of their last 5 matches. Joe Root has been in excellent form, scoring 625 runs at an average of 104.17 and a strike rate of 91.37 in his last 10 matches. Harry Brook has added 393 runs at 43.67 with a strike rate of 118.37. Among the bowlers, Adil Rashid has taken 14 wickets, while Jofra Archer has claimed 12 wickets in 6 matches. England also won 2 of their last 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka in January 2026, including a 53-run victory and a 5-wicket win.

Sri Lanka have won only 1 of their last 5 matches, with 2 losses, 1 no result and 1 abandoned game. Pathum Nissanka has been their leading batter recently, scoring 451 runs at an average of 50.11 and a strike rate of 86.73 in his last 10 matches. Kusal Mendis has contributed 308 runs at 38.50. Dushmantha Chameera has taken 9 wickets in 5 matches, while Asitha Fernando has also picked up 9 wickets in 8 games.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, the pitch is likely to offer some help to fast bowlers with the new ball. Moisture around the surface can bring seam movement and swing into play, especially during the early stages and under evening conditions. Crosswinds may also make life slightly difficult for batters against the pacers. As the pitch settles and dries, batting should become easier, with the ball coming onto the bat more cleanly. Batters who spend time at the crease can then play their shots and build a strong total. Overall, the surface should become more batting-friendly as the things suggest, the England team have the edge here.

Australia A tour of India - India A vs Australia A

The 1st unofficial Test between the India A and the Australia A is scheduled to start from 22nd September, 2026 at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. Looking at the odds, India A have the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India A 1.81 Place a bet Australia A 1.91 Place a bet

Why are India A Still Well Backed?

For the India A side, recent form has been encouraging, with 3 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw in their last 5 matches. Their batting has been led by Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 791 runs in 8 matches at an average of 60.85, while Devdutt Padikkal has added 520 runs at 37.14. Among the bowlers, Anshul Kamboj and Tanush Kotian have taken 10 wickets each in their last 4 matches. India A also won their most recent meeting against Australia A by 5 wickets in September 2025.

For the Australia A side, recent results show 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss in their last 5 matches. Nathan McSweeney has been their leading recent batter, scoring 743 runs in 9 matches at an average of 67.55. Josh Philippe has also produced strong numbers, making 553 runs at an impressive average of 79 with a 102.78 strike rate. With the ball, Fergus O'Neill has claimed 13 wickets in 4 matches at an economy rate of 2.73, while Todd Murphy has taken 12 wickets at 3.20. Australia A lost their latest meeting with India A by 5 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground offers a balanced surface, both batters and bowlers can have an impact. The pitch provides decent bounce and carry, allowing batters to play their strokes once they settle at the crease. Fast bowlers can get some early seam and movement with the new ball, while spinners may become more effective as the surface starts to wear. Captains may prefer bowling first to make use of the early conditions. With the pitch likely to offer something for both sides, and seeing the odds, India A are the favourites here.