Sai Sudharsan Makes Stunning Return to Professional Cricket
Sai Sudharsan has announced his comeback in the longest format of the game. He went on to miss the Test series against Sri Lanka due to an injury, allowing Devdutt Padikkal to shine. But with his return against Australia A, he has done well by scoring a half-century.
India A have come out strong against Australia A on day one of the unofficial Test match. The team went on to bat first in this game, and it also marked the return of Sai Sudharsan to professional cricket. He last played in the unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A, after which he suffered an injury.
Following the series against Sri Lanka, which he missed, he went on to make his return to the game in the series against Australia A. This was a crucial series for Sudharsan, as he had to prove his worth to the line-up. At the time when he was injured and missed the series against Sri Lanka, Devdutt Padikkal used it as an opportunity.
Padikkal was able to smash centuries for the Indian team across all three games. But in the unofficial Test match against Australia A, Sudharsan decided to announce his comeback by scoring a half-century off just 85 balls.
Our Take
Sai Sudharsan being in a good form is a positive news for the Indian team. He has made his return to the game after an injury, and despite that, it seems that he is in the same form as he left. Now it will be a tough competition between Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal to decide which one of them comes out to bat for the Indian team in the upcoming series against New Zealand.