The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with good pace and bounce early on. Fast bowlers will be able to take advantage of the early swinging conditions, while the true bounce will allow the batters to score well once they settle. Spinners will get into the game during the middle overs, as the pitch slows down when the game progresses. Cool, partly cloudy conditions with moderate humidity and a light breeze are expected.