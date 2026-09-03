Liam Livingstone Stars as Glasgow Cosmics Pull Off Stunning Chase
Glasgow Cosmic secured a hard fought win over Amsterdam Flames by four wickets at the Sportpark Duivesteijn. Steven Smith helped Amsterdam Flames to reach the score of 174/7. But Liam Livingstone’s half-century helped Glasgow Cosmic to chase down the target with ease.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with good pace and bounce early on. Fast bowlers will be able to take advantage of the early swinging conditions, while the true bounce will allow the batters to score well once they settle. Spinners will get into the game during the middle overs, as the pitch slows down when the game progresses. Cool, partly cloudy conditions with moderate humidity and a light breeze are expected.
Toss
Glasgow Cosmic win the toss and decide to bowl first. George Munsey aims to make use of the early bowling conditions and chase down later when the pitch starts to favour the batsmen.
Lineups
Amsterdam Flames: Yuvraj Samra, Steven Smith, Bas de Leede, Tim David, Curtis Campher, Scott Edwards (C), David Rushmere, Jordan Neill, Aryan Dutt, David Payne, Richard Gleeson
Glasgow Cosmic: George Munsey (C), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Liam Naylor, Michael Leask, Keshav Maharaj, Paul van Meekeren, Ali Khan, Lungi Ngidi
Match Report
Amsterdam Flames made a controlled start after being sent to bat first, as Yuvraj Samra and Steven Smith were able to play well against the new ball. The duo went on to take the team 52/1 after six overs, while Lungi Ngidi broke the stand by removing Samra for 29. Smith continued to anchor the innings, while he received support from Bas de Leede in the middle overs.
Glasgow brought down Keshav Maharaj to slow down the scoring rate, as Michael Leask also prevented the scoring. Smith lost his wicket after scoring 47 runs, which brought Tim David to the crease. David changed the game with his tempo, as he started playing aggressive shots. He scored 31 runs off 18 balls, along with Scott Edwards. The Amsterdam Flames finished scoring 174/7 in 20 overs.
Glasgow Cosmic started the chase positively, as George Munsey and Jason Roy started attacking Amsterdam bowlers. David Payne was able to remove Roy for 34, as Munsey continued to find boundaries for the team. Liam Livingstone joined him on the crease as the duo added 67 runs, before Munsey lost his wicket at 45.
Livingstone was able to take the charge, as he started attacking the spinners. Amsterdam was able to fight back, as Richard Gleeson removed Berrington and Livingstone in quick succession. This left Glasgow at 143/5 after 17 overs. Since the team needed 32 runs off 18 balls, Michael Leask and Matthew Cross brought a late partnership.
Cross was able to strike two boundaries in the final over, as Glasgow Cosmic reached 178/6, to chase down the target with four wickets remaining.
Player of the Match
Liam Livingstone won the Player of the Match award for scoring 52 runs off 31 balls, which helped Glasgow Cosmic to remain in the game and chase down the target.