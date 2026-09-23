One man's loss is another man's opportunity, and this can be the case of Lizaad Williams who has been named as a replacement for the injured young talent Kwena Maphaka. At the same time, it is also a chance for Cricket South Africa to look at the players who could be a part of the team in the upcoming World Cup, which will be taking place at their home turf. However, right now the team faces the Australian challenge, which they will be very keen to tackle.