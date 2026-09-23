Sure Bet of the Day, September 23! India A Women vs Australia A Women: A Solid Bet of 1.46

Parimatch Best Odds Australia A Women 1.46 Place a bet

Why are Australia A Women Still Well Backed?

Australia A Women have struggled for consistency, losing 4 of their last 5 matches, including the opening ODI against India A by 4 wickets. Katie Mack has been their leading recent batter, making 221 runs in 4 matches at an average of 55.25 and strike rate of 88.40. Tahlia Wilson has contributed 204 runs in 7 matches at 34.00, striking at 87.17. With the ball, Sianna Ginger has taken 10 wickets in 5 matches at an economy of 4.50, while Charli Knott has 9 wickets in 7 matches at 4.42.

India A Women enter with stronger recent results, winning 4 of their last 5 matches, including the opening ODI against Australia A by 4 wickets with 53 balls remaining. Tejal Hasabnis has been a key batter, scoring 349 runs in 10 matches at an average of 38.78 and strike rate of 76.03, while Yastika Bhatia has 176 runs at 44.00. Minnu Mani has taken 14 wickets in 9 matches at an economy of 5.06, with Vaishnavi Sharma adding 9 wickets at 4.08.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the, I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali offers a balanced surface with seamers likely to get some help early due to moisture retained by the red clay soil. Fast bowlers can extract movement and bounce with the new ball, especially during the initial overs. As the pitch settles under the sun or lights, batting becomes easier, with reliable bounce allowing stroke-making. Teams winning the toss may prefer bowling first to take advantage of the early assistance. Australia A Women have the edge here.