Hailing the two legends of the game, the Indian Head Coach said, “In ODIs, Shubman Gill is very fortunate that he has got the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to help him on and off the field. Leaving out anyone in Indian cricket from the playing eleven is always going to be tough. But when you have to do that as a young captain, it is probably the toughest job for any coach and captain to do it. So far, he has done that. He has actually ticked all the boxes.”