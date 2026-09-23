Gautam Gambhir Opens Up on Why RoKo Remain Important for India
The Indian team has started its preparations for the ODI series against West Indies. Ahead of the same, Gautam Gambhir has talked about the importance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both of them have been important for the team's strength in this format, as India prepares for the World Cup.
The Indian team has started its preparations for the upcoming home ODI series against West Indies. This series starts from 27 September, as it will feature three ODIs between the two teams. Moreover, this is the first home series for the Indian team since the series against Afghanistan.
Right before the series, the Indian Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir, came up for a press conference. He talked about a number of things in the same, including the importance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the line-up.
Hailing the two legends of the game, the Indian Head Coach said, “In ODIs, Shubman Gill is very fortunate that he has got the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to help him on and off the field. Leaving out anyone in Indian cricket from the playing eleven is always going to be tough. But when you have to do that as a young captain, it is probably the toughest job for any coach and captain to do it. So far, he has done that. He has actually ticked all the boxes.”
Our Take
Even the Indian skipper Shubman Gill is feeling that the team has a good chance in the World Cup, as they have both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the lineup. It is not just the other players or young talents who are emerging in the game, to help the team lift the title. In a tournament where the stakes are high, all that a team needs is someone with experience and can perform under pressure. For India, there are two players for the same.