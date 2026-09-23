Twitter Reacts to South Africa-Australia Captains’ ODI Series Photoshoot
The captains photoshoot for the ODI series between South Africa and Australia has been completed. Both skipper, Temba Bavuma and Mitchell Marsh, came together to shoot for the trophy. But fans on Twitter have found something funny even in this case.
The ODI series between two emerging rivals, South Africa and Australia is about to commence soon. Right ahead of the series, both teams were to have a photoshoot with the trophy, which has been concluded recently. In the photoshoot, both captains, Temba Bavuma and Mitchell Marsh were present.
Bavuma stood to the left while the Australian skipper, Mitchell Marsh, stood at the right, with both captains striking a pose for the same. Since the photos have gone viral of the captains photoshoot, fans on Twitter have gone bizarre with their reactions.
Here's how fans have reacted to the same:
Galti Nahi
Chota Don Ko Chota Samjhne Ki Galti Mat Karna Koi— ARSALAN (@kkrianforever) September 23, 2026
Temba Bavuma looks small in the photo but one should not conclude him as small. He has done wonders for the Proteas as a skipper of the team.
Marsh Aura
Mogged marsh 🗿— Gmaxi 👑 (@yogesh123122) September 23, 2026
Mitchell Marsh has been striking a killer pose in the captain's photoshoot, being the centre of attention for most of the fans. It seems like he is coming right after the trophy.
Famous Dialogue
JOHN banega DON...— Ishan Kishan (@Ishankishan51fc) September 23, 2026
Whenever the Indian fans take a look at Temba Bavuma, they are reminded of just one dialogue. Jon Banega Don, Jon Banega Don.
Overshadowed
Marsh has overshadowed Cummins in just 1 series as captain of Australia ODIs— Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 (@CricketTrend309) September 23, 2026
It can also be said that Mitchell Marsh has been able to overshadow Pat Cummins by being the skipper of Australia in just one ODI series.