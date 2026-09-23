Is Harry Brook the Ultimate All-Formats Player of His Generation?
Harry Brook just continues to show his skills across all formats of the game. With the recent update in the ICC rankings, he has climbed in the T20I rankings, now standing at number four. He now remains the only batsman to have dominated across all formats for the English team.
If there is any batsman who has continued to dominate across all formats of the game lately, it is just one name. And it is none other than Harry Brook, who has been the star for England with the bat, regardless of the format he plays.
Whether it is Tests, ODIs, or T20Is, he has continued to score runs for the team, and is now leading them from the front in the white ball format. In the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka, he went on to contribute with the bat once again, as all of his contributions came in a winning cause.
Following this, the ICC rankings also went on to favour the English batsman. He has now climbed to the fourth spot in the T20I rankings. At the same time, he also holds the top spot in the Test rankings while standing at the 12th spot in the ODI format.
Our Take
With each and every game Harry Brook plays, he just keeps on showing his skills for the team at his very best. He doesn't care about the format, he only cares about scoring runs for his team whenever it is needed. Along with that, it should also be noted that he has been the only player right now who stands in the top fifteen in the ICC rankings across all formats of the game as a batsman.