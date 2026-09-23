Twitter Reacts to Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s Hilarious Instagram Banter
Jasprit Bumrah posted a reel on his Instagram account, showing how he is enjoying his time in Japan. The reel also featured the Indian all-rounder, Axar Patel. However, the comments of his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, caught all the attention from the fans.
Jasprit Bumrah has been a hilarious character off the field, as fans have noticed him having a banter with his wife in the comments section. And this was repeated once again, as Bumrah spent his time in Japan along with the Indian team for the Asian Games.
Ahead of the tournament, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel were having some fun in Japan. To explore the city, both of them even visited a few places, where a reel was shot and posted on Bumrah's account. The video had gone viral immediately, as it even caught the attention of Sanjana Ganesan.
She commented on the video asking whether he has gone to Japan to do all this. Bumrah posted a video where he was about to have his custom pillow made according to his neck. But at the same time, Bumrah responded to the same by saying that he won't be sharing the pillow with her.
To this online banter, this is how Twitter has reacted:
Beat This
Still couldn't beat this one. pic.twitter.com/1MPMm5kahJ— Naman (@NamanVyas230768) September 23, 2026
There was another famous banter between the couple which took place on Twitter. So fans do feel that this one was nothing as compared to the previous one.
Shaadi ka Banter
Shaadi ka banter > World Cup banter 😭— Himanshu_Tweets (@Himanshu_Extra) September 23, 2026
It can be said that this Shaadi ka Banter is far better than the Banter we all witnessed in the World Cup. No harms were done to the big tournament in this.
No Escape
Sanjana entered the comments and Bumrah knew there was no escape!— Amna Malik (@amna_malik127) September 23, 2026
When Bumrah is on the field with the ball, the batsman knows there is no escape. But when Sanjana enters the comments section, Bumrah knows there is no escape.