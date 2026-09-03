BCCI Plans ODI Series in South Africa Ahead of 2027 World Cup
The BCCI is planning to have an ODI series in South Africa in the coming months. The upcoming World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, as India aims to win the title this time. If the series gets scheduled, it will cover four to six ODI games for India to prepare for the tournament.
The BCCI is now aiming to start off India's preparations for the World Cup 2027. This tournament will be played in South Africa, which means that the Indian players should be ready to play in the SENA conditions.
While India has already played against England and Australia, they will now be playing against New Zealand in the coming months. Across all the SENA nations, only South Africa is left for India to play and continue its preparations for the World Cup, which is South Africa.
The BCCI is now preparing to have an ODI series in South Africa. This series would be having four to six ODI games, which could help to boost India's preparations for the World Cup. Fans will be excited to see players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in the Proteas conditions.
Our Take
The South Africa series, if scheduled, will generate a lot of excitement among the fans and players. Since this time India will be going with players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and many more, the excitement also remains high. The India tour of South Africa still holds a special place for the fans, as Kohli was able to dominate the South African conditions without any interruptions.