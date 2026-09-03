S Badrinath Makes BIG Claim About MS Dhoni’s IPL Future
S Badrinath has opened up on the future of MS Dhoni in the IPL. Dhoni didn't play a single game for CSK in the previous season, as he missed out due to an injury. As speculations around his retirement grow, Badrinath has talked on whether he will play the upcoming season or not.
The Yellow Army is still waiting to know whether they will be able to watch MS Dhoni play for the team in the upcoming season or not. Dhoni has been a part of CSK in every season, but in 2026, it was for the first time that he didn't play a single game for the team.
He suffered with an injury right before the tournament was set to commence. And with each passing game, the wait grew even more for the fans, but he didn't make it back to the team. However, fans were able to see a special appearance of Thala in Chepauk, it still wasn't clear whether he would play the next season or not.
Recently, S Badrinath, his former teammate, has talked about the future of Dhoni in the IPL. He said, “He has personally told me that he won't play as an impact player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs. So, he won't play as an impact player.”
Our Take
S Badrinath has made it clear that if Dhoni would be playing in the upcoming season, he would be playing full-time. He won't be coming to bat for a few overs in the death, and sit back while someone else keeps the wickets. Knowing his impact on the team, Dhoni being behind the stumps will be a lot crucial even for Chennai Super Kings.