Matthew Breetzke Continues Stellar ODI Run With Stunning Ton Against Australia
Matthew Breetzke has received a stellar start to his ODI career. In just 15 matches, he has managed to bring down his 2nd ODI century, with this one coming against Australia. As the Proteas prepare for the home World Cup, his form gives them a major boost.
The ODI series between South Africa and Australia has started, and what a way it has been for Matthew Breetzke to show his stellar form in the game once again. It has been a matter of months since he made his debut in ODIs, and he is rocking the game till now.
In the first ODI against Australia, South Africa lost two wickets early in the game. At the time when the pressure remained high, Breetzke decided to hold his end firm on the crease. Regardless of the change in bowling done by the Aussies, he still went on to score boundaries for the team, bringing up his 2nd ODI century.
Moreover, this was his first ever ODI game in the home conditions. And it turned out to be a game which the Proteas cricket fans will remember for ages. After completing a total of 14 innings in this format of the game, he has managed to score 822 runs with 2 centuries and 6 half-centuries.
Our Take
Matthew Breetzke has shown that he has been able to give his best for the South African cricket team, regardless of the venue where he plays. Last year when he played in India, he was able to register half-centuries against the Indian bowling line-up. The same even happened when he has faced the other top nations of the game, as he now aims to cement his place in the World Cup squad.