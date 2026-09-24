Rehan Ahmed Stars as England Clinch Series Win over Sri Lanka
England went on to defeat Sri Lanka by 18 runs at Headingley, to clinch the series win. Rehan Ahmed starred with both bat and ball, as he helped the team to get over the line. While Sri Lanka attempted to win the game, their efforts went in vain.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Headingley which is expected to offer a lively ODI surface, with good pace, carry, and some movement for the new ball bowlers. The venue is known for its slope which makes it challenging for the batters to judge the movement of the ball. Once the shine fades, it will be easier to find strokes. Expect cool conditions around 13–16°C, periods of cloud cover, moderate humidity and a steady cross-breeze. A competitive score for the first innings at this venue will be around 275 to 285.
Toss
England wins the toss and decides to bat first. The team aims to use its batting depth and post a strong total for Sri Lanka to chase.
Lineups
England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (C), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Match Report
England won the second ODI against Sri Lanka by 18 runs, surviving the charge given by the Lankans, as the match shifted repeatedly.
After choosing to bat first, England scored 63 runs for no loss in the first ten overs, as Tom Banton attacked the seamers while Duckett rotated the strike. Madushanka removed Banton, as Sri Lanka brought Theekshana against Root, slowing down England's scoring rate. Root and Brook went on to rebuild with their 86-run stand, as Brook lost his wicket to Wellalage after scoring 61.
Buttler also lost his wicket, as England stood at 188/4, almost losing the momentum. Rehan Ahmed got to bat above Overton, as he went on to score 37 runs off 31 balls. With his late boundaries, the team went on to score 286/8 in 50 overs.
Sri Lanka also started the chase aggressively, as Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu added 72 runs in the first 13 overs. Archer was able to remove Nissanka with his bouncer, as the hard lengths by Josh Tongue helped to remove Kusal Mendis. Asalanka and Rathnayake brought the control back, as the team reached 191/3 after 34 overs.
The turning point arrived when Brook brought Rehan Ahmed back immediately after the drinks. He removed Asalanka and Wellalage in successive deliveries, forcing Sri Lanka to rebuild against a packed off side field. Hasaranga was able to counterattack by scoring 43 runs off 35 balls, as Atkinson removed him in the 45th over.
Sri Lanka required 31 runs from the final three overs, as Archer and Tongue conceded just 12. The team finished at 268/9, falling short in the chase.
Player of the Match
Rehan Ahmed won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performances, as he gave a late acceleration to the team with the bat, and even took crucial wickets when the game was almost gone.