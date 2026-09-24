The match will be played at Headingley which is expected to offer a lively ODI surface, with good pace, carry, and some movement for the new ball bowlers. The venue is known for its slope which makes it challenging for the batters to judge the movement of the ball. Once the shine fades, it will be easier to find strokes. Expect cool conditions around 13–16°C, periods of cloud cover, moderate humidity and a steady cross-breeze. A competitive score for the first innings at this venue will be around 275 to 285.