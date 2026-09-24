Devdutt Padikkal is actually making a strong case for the Indian team, and it seems that he has already cemented his position at number three. Sai Sudharsan will still remain in competition, as the selectors will be facing a tough choice when it comes to the same. While Sudharsan has been able to score well for the team, he has not been able to register some big scores, which was done by Devdutt Padikkal in his absence.