Devdutt Padikkal’s Red-Ball Run Shows No Signs of Slowing Down
Devdutt Padikkal is continuing his sensational run in the red ball format. He went on to smash a brilliant half-century for India A, while leading the team in the series against Australia A. As he continues his form, it comes as a huge positive for the Indian team ahead of the New Zealand tour.
The first unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A has turned out to be another game for Devdutt Padikkal to display his form in the red ball format. He failed to perform well in the first innings of the game, but he ensured to capitalise on each and every opportunity in the second innings.
In the second innings of the game, where India A had already taken the lead, Padikkal went on to score a half-century. He finished scoring 59 runs off 88 balls, and it came at a time when even the top order batsmen failed to bag runs for the team.
This is yet another important knock by DDP, which will help him to cement his place at number three in the Indian team. He already scored a ton in the practice test against Sri Lanka XI, two tons in consecutive Tests against Sri Lanka, and now another brilliant knock.
Our Take
Devdutt Padikkal is actually making a strong case for the Indian team, and it seems that he has already cemented his position at number three. Sai Sudharsan will still remain in competition, as the selectors will be facing a tough choice when it comes to the same. While Sudharsan has been able to score well for the team, he has not been able to register some big scores, which was done by Devdutt Padikkal in his absence.