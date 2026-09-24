BCCI Gets New Title Sponsor as Muthoot Finance Wins Two-Year Deal
BCCI has received a new title sponsor ahead of the ODI series against West Indies. It has been reported that Muthoot Finance has signed a two year deal with the board for the same. The group will be holding the rights for all of the international and domestic games till 2028.
The BCCI has bagged a massive deal with Muthoot Finance, as it wanted to sign a title sponsor ahead of the series against West Indies. The deal has now been finalised, which covers the home games for the Indian team along with the domestic matches for the next two years.
It has been reported that the deal begins with the ODI series against West Indies, which starts on 27 September. Taking a look at the bilateral cricket sponsorship for the Indian team, it already has various names such as Campa, SBI Life, and ChatGPT, as another name in the form of Muthoot Finance has been added to the same.
This agreement will be covering a total of 35 home internationals for the Indian team, which consists of 10 Tests, 12 ODIs, and 13 T20Is. Along with that, it will also be covering all the domestic games which will be played in the two year cycle.
Our Take
It has been a massive development for the BCCI and Muthoot Finance that a deal has been signed. Now it also strengthens the sponsorship portfolio for the Indian team, and it is about to benefit both the parties. Still, the amount at which this deal has been signed has not been revealed to the public, as the fans aim to see how the team performs in this deal.