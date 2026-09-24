Rohit Sharma Lands in Kerala Ahead of West Indies ODIs, Twitter Reacts.

Twitter Erupts as Rohit Sharma Lands in Kerala for West Indies Series
Rohit Sharma has arrived in Kerala for the ODI series against West Indies. He landed at the airport and was captured by the fans and media persons in his sharp looks. Rohit heads into this series after a solid finish against England in the previous ODI series he played.
Rohit Sharma, the Hitman, has officially arrived for the ODI series against West Indies. And it now seems that he is ready for the challenge, as he aims to give his best for the Indian team once again in the home conditions.
The entire Indian team started to assemble yesterday in Kerala, but Rohit Sharma didn't arrive. However, fans stood at the airport, waiting for the Hitman to arrive, as he reached today, being surrounded by the security personnel.
Videos of his arrival have gone viral all over the social media, as fans just can't wait to watch him play for the Indian team in the ODIs against West Indies. The first match is all set to be played on 27 September at Thiruvananthapuram, as Rohit returns to action.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to his arrival:
Welcome Ro
@CricCrazyJohns Welcome Ro, to god's own country ♥️ https://t.co/ie9ianJU0g— gopuuuu. (@Gopuulive) September 24, 2026
Fans on Twitter have started to welcome Rohit Sharma in Kerala. It is also known as the God's own country, as Rohit has also arrived at the same for the ODI series.
Walk for World Cup
@CricCrazyJohns Walk for 2027 World Cup 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/J3hKZOyi9b— Mangesh Prakash Nisal (@mangeshnisal) September 24, 2026
The walk of Rohit Sharma, which has been recorded in the video, is not just a normal walk. It shows that he is ready for the upcoming World Cup.
Wo Captain
@CricCrazyJohns Wo kaptaan— The Indian Commentator (@TheIndCom) September 24, 2026
Fans still remember the words of Jatin Sapru when India lost the final. He said, “Wo Ballebaaz, Wo Kaptaan” for Rohit Sharma, talking about his efforts for the team.
Nice Question
@CricCrazyJohns lekin, woh SHOW ???— bharath kumar gudlanarva (@BGudlanarva) September 24, 2026
One of the most concerning questions has been raised by a Twitter user. And he has asked what about the show that Rohit Sharma had recently started as a host.