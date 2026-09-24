Sure Bet of the Day, September 24! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds England 1.08 Place a bet Sri Lanka 8.03 Place a bet

Sri Lanka tour of England - Sri Lanka vs England

The 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka is all set to be hosted on the 24th September, 2026 at the Headingley, Leeds. Looking at the odds, the England team have the upper hand in the match.

Why are England Still Well Backed?

England come into the match with strong recent form, winning 4 of their last 5 ODIs. They also won the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka by 89 runs on September 22, giving them a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Joe Root has been in excellent form, scoring 569 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 94.83 and strike rate of 88.9. Harry Brook has added 457 runs at 50.78 with a 114.53 strike rate. Among the bowlers, Will Jacks and Jamie Overton have taken 9 wickets each in their recent outings.

Sri Lanka have struggled for consistency, with 1 win, 2 losses, 1 no-result and 1 abandoned match in their last 5 games. Their latest setback came against England, who defeated them by 89 runs in the opening ODI. Pathum Nissanka remains a key batting option, having scored 402 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 44.67 and strike rate of 86.45. Kusal Mendis has contributed 312 runs at an average of 39 and strike rate of 80.82. Dushmantha Chameera has taken 10 wickets in his last 5 matches, while Asitha Fernando has 9 wickets from 8 games.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka, Headingley in Leeds is expected to offer early help for fast bowlers. The surface can provide seam movement, swing and extra bounce with the new ball, especially under overcast conditions. As the game moves forward, the pitch is likely to become drier and flatter, making stroke-play easier for batters. Spinners could find some assistance later if the surface starts wearing. Considering the early bowling conditions, captains may prefer to bowl first after winning the toss. The England team are the favourites here.

Australia tour of South Africa - Australia vs South Africa

The first match between Australia and South Africa is scheduled on 24th September 2026 at the Kingsmead, Durban. The odds are currently in the favour of the Australian team for the first match.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Australia 1.69 Place a bet South Africa 2.17 Place a bet

Why are Australia Still Well Backed?

In the 1st ODI against Australia, South Africa enter the contest with strong recent form, winning 4 of their last 5 matches. Their only defeat came against Australia, who won the previous meeting by 276 runs on August 24, 2025. Quinton de Kock has been their leading batter recently, scoring 353 runs in 6 matches at an average of 70.6 and a strike rate of 97.51. Tony de Zorzi has added 303 runs in 7 matches at 50.5. With the ball, Corbin Bosch has taken 10 wickets in 9 matches at an economy of 6.75, while Bjorn Fortuin has 6 wickets at 4.67.

Australia also arrive with an impressive record, winning 4 of their last 5 matches after losing their latest game against South Africa. Their recent head-to-head record includes a 276-run win in August 2025 and a 3-wicket victory in November 2023, while South Africa won the 2 matches between those results. Cooper Connolly leads Australia's recent batting numbers with 360 runs in 8 matches at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 93.5. Josh Inglis has scored 331 runs in 9 matches at 36.78. Nathan Ellis has been Australia's standout bowler, claiming 19 wickets in 9 matches at an economy of 4.76.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the 1st ODI gets underway at Kingsmead in Durban, the surface is expected to offer early assistance to fast bowlers through seam movement and bounce. Moisture and the coastal conditions could make the new ball difficult for batters during the opening 10–15 overs. Once the ball loses its shine, batting should become easier, with the pitch settling into a good stroke-making surface. Spinners may get some grip as the track dries. As we move to the odds, the Australian team have the edge here.