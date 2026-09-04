George Munsey Steals the Show as Glasgow Cosmic Defeat Belfast Wolves
Glasgow Cosmic held their nerve well in the match against Belfast Wolves, defending the total to win by seven runs at Sportpark Duivesteijn.
George Munsey played an explosive knock which helped the team to set a good total. Following this, their bowling attack helped to restrict Belfast from chasing the target.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with good pace and consistent bounce. Pacers will be able to receive some movement with the new ball, but the batters will be able to score well once they settle. Spinners will play a vital role in the middle overs, as the pitch slows down. Cool conditions with partial cloud cover, moderate humidity and a light breeze are expected, offering useful assistance to the new-ball bowlers.
Toss
Belfast Wolves win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to make use of early bowling conditions and restrict Glasgow Cosmic from setting a big total.
Lineups
Glasgow Cosmic: George Munsey (C), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Liam Naylor, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Oliver Davidson, Keshav Maharaj, Ali Khan, Paul van Meekeren, Lungi Ngidi
Belfast Wolves: Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Chapman, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell (C), Chris Jordan, Mark Adair, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Humphreys, Saurabh Netravalkar
Match Report
Glasgow Cosmic started well after being asked to bat first, as George Munsey and Jason Roy negotiated against the new ball. Roy was able to strike three boundaries in the powerplay itself before Saurabh Netravalkar removed him for 28, leaving Glasgow at the score of 51/1 in six overs. Munsey went on to score well, having a partnership with Liam Livingstone.
Belfast brought down the duo of Humphreys and Maxwell in the middle overs to slow down the scoring rate with their variations. Munsey lost his wicket after scoring 48, as Livingstone also followed quickly at the score of 37. Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross came together for a final push. Berrington was able to target the seamers in the end, which helped Glasgow to score 178/7 in 20 overs.
Belfast Wolves started the chase positively, as Paul Stirling and Tim Tector helped to score 47 runs in the powerplay. Stirling lost his wicket to Lungi Ngidi which brought Lorcan Tucker to the crease. But Ali Khan removed Tector at the score of 30, shortly after. Tucker and Mark Chapman were able to rebuild the chase before Keshav Maharaj removed Chapman for 35. David Miller entered the crease and provided the acceleration needed by the team.
With Glenn Maxwell, he was able to have a 54-run partnership. The team required 38 runs from the final three overs, as Glasgow Cosmic struck twice. Paul van Meekeren removed Maxwell for 32 and Miller for 41. Chris Jordan kept the chase alive, but Ngidi conceded just seven in his final over. Belfast finished scoring 171/8, giving a seven run victory to Glasgow Cosmic.
Player of the Match
George Munsey won the Player of the Match award for scoring 48 runs off 34 balls. His knock helped Glasgow Cosmic to post a strong total on board and later defend the same.