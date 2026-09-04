The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with good pace and consistent bounce. Pacers will be able to receive some movement with the new ball, but the batters will be able to score well once they settle. Spinners will play a vital role in the middle overs, as the pitch slows down. Cool conditions with partial cloud cover, moderate humidity and a light breeze are expected, offering useful assistance to the new-ball bowlers.