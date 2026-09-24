Sure Bet of the Day, September 25! India A Women vs Australia A Women: A solid bet at 1.36

Parimatch Best Odds Australia A Women 1.36 Place a bet

Why are Australia A Women Still Well Backed?

In the recent 5 matches, India A Women have recorded 3 wins and 2 losses, including a 4-wicket victory over Australia A Women in the 1st unofficial ODI before losing the 2nd game by 2 wickets. Yastika Bhatia has been in strong form, scoring 288 runs in her last 5 matches at an average of 57.60 and a strike rate of 95.68. Tejal Hasabnis has also contributed 346 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 38.44. Their bowling has also produced consistent numbers, with Minnu Mani taking 17 wickets in her last 9 matches at an economy of 4.89, while Vaishnavi Sharma has claimed 10 wickets in 5 games at 4.75.

Australia A Women have registered 2 wins and 3 losses, but they bounced back strongly in the 2nd unofficial ODI by chasing 339 against India A Women with 2 wickets and 3 balls remaining. Tahlia Wilson has been among their leading batters, scoring 283 runs in her last 7 matches at an average of 40.43 and a strike rate of 90.99. Anika Learoyd has added 196 runs in 8 matches at an average of 32.67. Their bowling attack has also shown promise, with Sianna Ginger taking 10 wickets in her last 5 matches at an economy of 4.50. Charli Knott has claimed 9 wickets in 7 games while maintaining an economy of 4.67

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the 3rd unofficial ODI in Mohali, the conditions at the I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium could make the opening phase important for both teams. Bowlers operating with the new ball may find enough grip in the surface to trouble batters, particularly when there is moisture around. Once that initial period passes, the wicket is expected to become more suitable for batting, allowing players to score more freely with the ball coming onto the bat. The toss could therefore influence the approach, with chasing potentially being considered after assessing the early conditions. Australia A Women have the edge here.