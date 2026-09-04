India Set to Face Japan in T20Is for the First Time Ever
India will be facing Japan for the very first time ahead of the Asian Games. The clash between the two teams is all set to take place on 22 September, as it will be played in Japan. This match has been scheduled to mark the diplomatic ties of the two nations.
The Indian team is having another T20 assessment ahead of the Asian Games. After the series against Afghanistan will come to an end on 17 September, India will be having a historic game ahead of the major tournament.
And this will be the clash between India and Japan, which will be hosted by Japan on 22 September. The BCCI has made this game official with an announcement on its Twitter handle, as this historic game is all set to take place, with both teams facing each other for the first time.
Soon the BCCI will also be announcing India's squad for the T20I match against Japan. This game has been scheduled on 22 September for one special reason, which is to mark the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between India and Japan.
Our Take
Since the clash between India and Japan has now been scheduled, it will be intense for the fans to see how both teams are able to go against each other for the first time. India, being the World champions, will be eager to continue their form and secure a win. Japan will also aim to make this game theirs, taking the home-ground advantage. But overall, this match has been scheduled to improve the relations between India and Japan in the game as well.