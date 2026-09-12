Liam Livingstone’s Heroics Guide Glasgow Cosmic to Another Win
Glasgow Cosmic secured a eight-run victory over Dublin Guardians at The Village in Malahide. Liam Livingstone played an aggressive knock of 46 which helped them to post 176/6, as Tymal Mills dominated in the death overs. Dublin had a late charge but they fell short despite Daryl Mitchell’s efforts.
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Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at The Village in Malahide which will offer a competitive T20 surface with decent pace and bounce early on. The new ball will be able to provide some movement with the cool and breezy conditions, bringing the seamers in the powerplay. Once the ball softens, stroke play will become easier, while spinners and cutters will be effective in the middle overs. Cloud cover and moderate humidity may assist swing, while dew should be limited.
Toss
Glasgow Cosmic win the toss and decide to bat first. The team aims to use the batter-friendly conditions and set a strong total for Dublin Guardians to chase.
Lineups
Dublin Guardians: James Vince, Harry Tector, Daryl Mitchell, David Willey, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Josh Little, Matt Hollard, Craig Young
Glasgow Cosmic: Jason Roy, George Munsey (C), Moises Henriques, Liam Livingstone, Richie Berrington, James Neesham, Matthew Cross, Oliver Davidson, Ali Khan, Paul van Meekeren, Tymal Mills
Match Report
Glasgow Cosmic went on to post 176/6 after choosing to bat first, as Jason Roy gave a strong start before Dublin struck back. Roy went on to score 34 runs off 20 balls before Craig Young removed him, while Josh Little trapped Munsey for lbw. Cosmic went on to score 57/2 in the powerplay itself.
Moises Henriques and Liam Livingstone rebuilt the innings well, as they targeted Ashwin's off spin with sweeps towards the leg side. The duo had a 63-run stand which ended with Ashwin removing Henriques for 31. Livingstone went on to score 46 runs off 28 balls, but David Willey bowled an excellent 17th over to take his wicket. Richie Berrington gave a late cameo by scoring 24 runs off 15 balls, which lifted Glasgow above 175.
Dublin Guardians started their chase positively with the help of James Vince, who repeatedly scored boundaries against Tymal Mills. Harry Tector lost his wicket for 19, but Vince and Daryl Mitchell added 54 runs together, before Vince lost his wicket after scoring 48. As the team needed 71 runs from 48 balls, the team brought spin from both ends, forcing Dublin to look for boundaries.
The decisive moment arrived when Ali Khan came in to remove Mitchell for 35. Sanjay Krishnamurthi launched a counterattack, but Tymal Mills conceded just 12 runs in the 19th over. Dublin required 15 runs from the last over, and managed to finish at just 168/8.
Player of the Match
Liam Livingstone won the Player of the Match award for scoring 46 runs off 28 balls, which helped Glasgow Cosmic to post a strong total on board.