The match will be played at The Village in Malahide which will offer a competitive T20 surface with decent pace and bounce early on. The new ball will be able to provide some movement with the cool and breezy conditions, bringing the seamers in the powerplay. Once the ball softens, stroke play will become easier, while spinners and cutters will be effective in the middle overs. Cloud cover and moderate humidity may assist swing, while dew should be limited.