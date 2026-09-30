Sure Bet of the Day, September 30! India vs West Indies: A Solid Bet of 1.08

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Why is India Still Well Backed?

For the India team, the recent record stands at 3 wins and 2 losses in their last 5 matches. They come into the 2nd ODI after beating West Indies by 8 wickets in the series opener on September 27. Shubman Gill is in excellent touch, with 671 runs at an average of 95.86 and a strike rate of 109.10 across his last 10 matches. Virat Kohli has also been among the runs, scoring 523 at 87.17 with a 116.74 strike rate in his last 7 games. With Gill leading the side and Kohli in form, India have made a strong start to the series.

For the West Indies, the recent record reads 1 win and 4 losses in their last 5 matches. They lost the opening ODI against India by 8 wickets after failing to defend their total. Shai Hope has been their most productive batter recently, scoring 336 runs at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 97.67 in his last 10 matches. Keacy Carty has made 241 runs in the same period, though his average is 26.78 and strike rate 64.09. Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph have each taken 9 wickets in their last 7 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the ODI pitch is generally good for batting, with even bounce and decent pace allowing batters to play their strokes freely. The quick outfield can also help scoring once the ball reaches the boundary. Pacers may find some movement with the new ball, but maintaining disciplined lengths will be important. Spinners could struggle for consistent turn early on, making it easier for set batters to dominate. Overall, the Indian team are the favourites here.