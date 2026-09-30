Sure Bet of the Day, October 1! Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India: A Solid Bet of 1.81

Parimatch Best Odds Rest of India 1.81 Place a bet

Why is the Rest of India Still Well Backed?

In the Irani Cup, Rest of India have produced mixed results recently, with 3 wins followed by 2 defeats in their last 5 matches. Despite those losses, their squad contains several players in excellent individual form. Sarfaraz Khan has been the standout batter, scoring 407 runs in just 3 matches at an outstanding average of 101.75 and a strike rate of 71.02. Saransh Jain has also made an impact with both bat and ball, scoring 121 runs and taking 13 wickets in 3 matches. Mukesh Kumar has claimed 14 wickets during the same period while maintaining an economy rate of 2.97.

Jammu & Kashmir enter the contest with a strong run of form, having recorded 3 wins, 1 draw and no defeats in their last 5 matches. Their recent results show good consistency, with 3 successive victories coming into this game. Abdul Samad has been one of their leading batters, scoring 748 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 57.54 and a strike rate of 69. Paras Dogra has also contributed heavily, collecting 637 runs at 42.47. With the ball, Sunil Kumar has taken 31 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of 2.61, while Abid Mushtaq has added 20 wickets in 10 games.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, the pitch is expected to offer some help to seamers with the new ball, particularly in the opening sessions. Batters may need patience early on before stroke-making becomes easier. As the game moves forward, the surface could slow down and bring spinners into play with increasing grip and turn. Overall, it should remain a challenging red-ball wicket where bowlers can stay involved throughout, while the Rest of India have the odds in their favour.