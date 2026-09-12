Badrinath Makes Big Prediction About India’s Next All-Format Superstar
Subramanian Badrinath has claimed that Ishan Kishan should be a three format player for the Indian team. With his stellar form in the Duleep Trophy, he will be returning in action in T20Is from 13 September. Taking a look at his adaptability, he could take the team to new heights.
It has been a long time since the Indian team actually had an all-format player. But former Indian cricketer, Subramanian Badrinath, believes that the team already has one, who could soon be a part of the line-up across all formats. And that is none other than the Pocket Dynamo, Ishan Kishan.
Kishan has already been a key player in India's T20I setup. With his comeback to ODIs against Afghanistan, he was able to make his way in the best possible manner. And recently in the Duleep Trophy, he has shown that he has the potential for red ball format, both as a captain and a player.
Subramanian Badrinath talked about Kishan’s play style, as he said, “It's a matter of time before he is selected in all formats. He seems to do brilliantly when captaincy is given to him. Leadership seems to positively affect him, as we saw with SRH and now with East Zone. My mind keeps going back to the time when, long back, he was available in a trade and how CSK could have picked him then.”
Our Take
Ishan Kishan is surely being seen by the BCCI selectors as a player for the long-term and even a player for all formats. While he has made his way to the white ball formats, it seems a bit challenging for him to be a part of the Test side. The race for this spot is already having a lot of competitors, and it also comes at a time when the Indian team is having a lot of challenges in the World Test Championship cycle.