CSK’s Next Coach? Dhoni & Management Set for High-Stakes USA Meeting
Chennai Super Kings will soon finalise their new Head Coach. And this will be done with a management meeting in the US, which will reportedly be attended by MS Dhoni too. As the team has zeroed its interest in overseas coaches, their potential coach is also in talks with other teams.
Chennai Super Kings will be finalising their new Head Coach in the coming weeks. For this, the team is rapidly conducting meetings, which could help them to ensure that the decision pays off in the long-term. Some recent developments in this case might just have changed things to a great extent.
It has been reported that MS Dhoni will now be travelling to the United States. This will be done to participate in a CSK management meeting, which will decide the new Head Coach of the team. Since Dhoni will be playing a crucial role in the same, it will be important for the fans to see who comes in.
Moreover, it has also been reported that the team has zero interest in having an overseas coach for the upcoming seasons. At the same time, the individual they are looking at, as a potential coach, is also being targeted by the other franchises for the same post.
Our Take
Chennai Super Kings will have to give their best to finalise who the new coach of the team would be. With MS Dhoni in the picture of the discussions, his role will be crucial in this process. He has been a part of the team ever since the IPL started, but now, he is coming closer to the end of his cricket journey. As the team aims to move forward from Stephen Fleming, they will have to move in a better way.