Twitter Erupts as Cameron Green Shares Beautiful Wedding Moments
Cameron Green has now married his long time partner, Emily Redwood. The couple posted photos about the same on their social media handles, where fans and popular players have congratulated them.
The Australian cricketer, Cameron Green, had the wedding bells rung, as he is now married to his long time partner Emily Redwood. The duo has made their relationship permanent, with them tying the knot together. Photos of the same were also shared on the social media handles, and fans started congratulating them.
The couple got married on 4 September, and the photos of the event at Cottesloe’s Civic Centre Grounds were posted recently. Aaron Hardie, the Perth Scorchers star, can also be seen in the photos, as he stood with Cameron Green.
Here's how the fans has reacted to the same:
Brown
Ab banega brown— Manish Gangole (@manish_gangole) September 13, 2026
Cameron Green has married Emily Red. This means that brown will be made soon, according to the Twitter users.
Green in CSK?
Both will have a cute aussie baby and will be named YELLOW 💛— Rakshit Shah - KING (FAN ACCOUNT) (@rshah2611) September 13, 2026
Green has been one of the most demanded players in the IPL. Fans just want him to name his son Yellow, which could help him to join the Yellow army.
Two Flags
Green flag red flag— 𝑺💭 (@crunchypizzaaa) September 13, 2026
Cameron Green has been termed as a green flag, and his wife, Emily Redwood has been termed as a red flag. Both of them should not watch this tweet at any cost.
After Marriage
Cameron Green (Before Marriage)— Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) September 13, 2026
Tests - 39 | 1,920 runs | 34.29 avg | 39 wkts
ODIs - 37 | 946 runs | 41.13 avg | 21 wkts
T20Is - 28 | 638 runs | 151.90 SR | 14 wkts
Then came marriage… career update loading. 😭
We all know how Cameron Green has performed before he got married. Now his stats after marriage will be updated soon, as he prepares for the series against South Africa.