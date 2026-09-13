Smriti Mandhana Gets Emotional Talking About Her Darkest Days
Smriti Mandhana talked about her hardest phase in a recent interview. She revealed she doesn't cry in real life, but movies are able to bring tears in her life. Talking about the match which hurt her, she said it to be the Dubai World Cup, where India was unable to reach the knockout stages.
Smriti Mandhana is known to be one of the toughest women cricketers in the game. But even the toughest players have a time where they are just willing to break down and stay in silence. Recently in an interview with Raj Shamani, Smriti revealed her toughest times.
She was asked when was the last time she had cried. Smriti replied by saying, “I don't remember. I cry for movies, I don't cry for real life. If I watch a movie, I will cry. So I was watching Musafir Cafe. It just got to me, happy, emotional, and I cried.”
Later, another question in almost the same context was asked to her. This time Raj Shamani asked about the last match which hurt her. She replied by saying, “Dubai really hurt me, that World Cup. This World Cup we could not qualify to the semi-final. That hurt me.”
Our Take
While talking about the hardest days of her career, one could have easily seen the tears in the eyes of Smriti Mandhana. Amidst all this, she has chosen to stay strong and take the lead in the game as she always does. Fans also expected that she would talk about her time with Palash Muchhal and the marriage being cancelled, but Smriti didn't even talk about it for a second.