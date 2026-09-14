Ajit Agarkar’s BCCI Future to Be Decided in Key Contract Talks
Ajit Agarkar’s tenure with the BCCI as a chief selector is coming to an end. After the issues he has faced lately, talks of his contract extension will be taking place over the next two days. He didn't attend the previous BCCI meeting due to some personal reasons.
The future of Ajit Agarkar, the Chief Selector of BCCI, is about to be decided soon. His contract with the board started back in 2023, and it is about to end this month. The main concern is related to the 2027 World Cup, as Agarkar aims to extend his contract and be available for the same.
But the recent incidents in the Indian team have changed things. In the series against England, the rumours of Rohit Sharma's retirement grew up, which eventually led to some issues for Ajit Agarkar. His contract extension with the BCCI was set to be a key matter in the recent BCCI meeting, which he didn't attend due to personal reasons.
Reports suggest that the next few days will decide what the future holds for Ajit Agarkar. The BCCI will be building its roadmap for the 2027 World Cup, and it is necessary to make a decision on the future of the chief selector as soon as possible.
Our Take
It has also been reported that there is a cold war between the BCCI members and the selection committee. With things not going right in this case, it remains to be seen whether Ajit Agarkar will be retained by the board for one more year to play a role in the 2027 World Cup or not. His future was set to be discussed in a meeting earlier, but unfortunately he was not able to attend the same due to some personal reasons.