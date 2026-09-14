Twitter Erupts as Pakistan Sink to Last Place in WTC Table.

Twitter Reacts as Pakistan Crash to the Bottom of WTC Standings
Pakistan is now sitting at the bottom of the table in the WTC standings. After the series against England, the team has been docked 11 points in the WTC table for their slow over rate. With this, Pakistan is now having just five points to their name after playing nine Test matches.
The World Test Championship standings have taken a dramatic turn after the series between England and Pakistan. The visitors went on to lose the series without even winning or drawing a single game.
Even after three losses, the sufferings just keep continuing for Pakistan. After the series against England came to an end, the ICC has now penalised them for the slow over rate they maintained in the series. For this, they have been fined 50% of the match fees and 11 points in the WTC standings.
After this fine, Pakistan is now sitting at the bottom of the table in the WTC standings. Just five points in nine games seems a challenging position for the team, as they are now out of the race for the finals.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Crawling not Standing
@mufaddal_vohra That is called 'crawling', not 'standing'. 😄 https://t.co/jT6HLn9WZn— Ministry of Random Affairs (@BharatMoRA) September 14, 2026
It can be said that Pakistan is crawling in the WTC standings. They are not standing at the last spot in the table.
Shameful
@mufaddal_vohra Getting a penalty of 11 points is so shameful that too when yoy are already at the bottom of the table— Hems (@HemantBaha35572) September 14, 2026
Getting a penalty of 11 points once again in the WTC standings is a bad situation. And getting them at a time which just pushes you to the bottom of the table.
Time to Withdraw
@mufaddal_vohra Better to withdraw from the WTC now and save whatever respect is left.— Sushant Kumar (@sushantkumar67) September 14, 2026
It is now time for Pakistan to just withdraw from the World Test Championship cycle. Being at the bottom and losing almost every game they have played is not an easy time.
They are Happy
@mufaddal_vohra But they are happy that their Home Minister stole both the Asia Cup trophy.— अभि 🚩🇮🇳 (@abhi_bol) September 14, 2026
Even though Pakistan has lost 11 points in the World Test Championship standings, they are still happy. Just because of the fact that Mohsin Naqvi has taken the Asia Cup trophy again.