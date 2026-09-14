Twitter Reacts as India Women Snub Mohsin Naqvi After Winning Asia Cup
India Women went on to win the Women's Asia Cup, but they didn't take the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. After brilliant performances from Smriti and Shafali, India went on to win the game by a huge margin. However, this time also, the ACC Chief, Mohsin Naqvi, took the trophy with him.
What happened in the Men's Asia Cup 2025 has been repeated in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. This time, the India Women's team went on to defeat Sri Lanka Women in the most dominant fashion ever.
After electing to bat first, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma powered India Women to post a massive total of 183/5. In response, Sri Lanka Women were bowled out for a low score of 111, allowing India to lift the title with a 72-run victory. But there was one major problem.
And it was Mohsin Naqvi, who was set to give the trophy. Last year, the men's team didn't take the trophy from him due to the issues between India and Pakistan. This was repeated this year with the women's team, as they also denied taking the trophy, allowing Naqvi to take it home.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Trophy Chor
Fans chanting "Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor" when they saw Mohsin Naqvi during the presentation. 😂🔥 https://t.co/FakFZQhKcZ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 14, 2026
When fans saw Mohsin Naqvi during the presentation ceremony, they didn't flinch a second and chanted Trophy Chor.
Proud in Stealing
If shamelessness had a face, it would definitely be Mohsin Naqvi. He feels proud in stealing the trophy which he knows his country can never win🤡 https://t.co/YYJe2rUn4n— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) September 14, 2026
A Twitter page even said that if shamelessness was a face, it would be Mohsin Naqvi. He is feeling proud of stealing the trophy which his team could never win.
Record Setter
BIG BREAKING🚨 Mohsin Naqvi became the first Pakistani to hold both the Men's and Women's Asia Cup trophies 🥶🥶 https://t.co/DEeee8Sxht— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) September 13, 2026
Mohsin Naqvi has done something which no Pakistani player has done before. He has now lifted both men's and women's Asia Cup titles, even without playing a game.