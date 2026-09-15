Brendan Taylor Creates History by Overtaking Sachin Tendulkar
Brendan Taylor has broken down a record which was previously being held by Sachin Tendulkar. With the first ODI against Australia, he now has the record of longest ODI career. Taylor has played in this format for 22 years and 148 days, which is 57 days more than Sachin Tendulkar.
Another record of cricket which was being held by Sachin Tendulkar has been broken. And this time it is not a record which is broken by his arch competitors in modern day cricket like Joe Root and Virat Kohli. Instead, it has been broken down by the Zimbabwe star, Brendan Taylor.
With the series against Australia, Taylor got his chance to play for the team once again, which has further expanded his career. His ODI career is now standing at a time span of 22 years and 148 days, making it the longest ever witnessed in the history of the game.
Previously, this record was held by Sachin Tendulkar. He retired from the ODI format more than a decade ago, with his career in this format spanning 22 years and 91 days. Now it belongs to Brendan Taylor, who has been the longest serving cricketer for Zimbabwe.
Our Take
Sachin Tendulkar made the records to ensure that there are stars in the future who know what to break. The standards of the game were set by him, which further allowed players to improve their game in such a way that they are able to level with the God of cricket. But it will be quite challenging for Sachin too, noting that his ODI records are being chased by Virat Kohli, and Test records are being chased by Joe Root.