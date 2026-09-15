Sachin Tendulkar made the records to ensure that there are stars in the future who know what to break. The standards of the game were set by him, which further allowed players to improve their game in such a way that they are able to level with the God of cricket. But it will be quite challenging for Sachin too, noting that his ODI records are being chased by Virat Kohli, and Test records are being chased by Joe Root.