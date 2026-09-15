Shubman Gill Ready for West Indies ODIs, Twitter Reacts
The Indian team will be having its next ODI series against West Indies, starting from 27 September. For this, the skipper, Shubman Gill, has started to prepare himself in the practice sessions. As India aims to maintain its ODI dominance, Gill will aim to give his best as a captain.
Within a few weeks, the ODI action will return for the Indian cricket fans, who have been missing out on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for a long time. India will be hosting West Indies in an ODI series at home, which has kept the cricket fans awaited since the England tour.
Ahead of this series, the Indian skipper, Shubman Gill was spotted by the fans and mediapersons in the practice sessions. Looking at the viral photos, it seems that the skipper has already started his preparations for the series, as he aims to conquer the challenge well.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to Shubman Gill's practice sessions ahead of the series:
Warm-up Mode
@mufaddal_vohra Warm-up mode on. Captaincy innings loading. 🇮🇳🔥— INDizène (@INDizene) September 15, 2026
Shubman Gill has turned on his warm-up mode ahead of this series. And cricket fans are eagerly waiting to watch a captain's knock from him.
At Least 2
wishing him best of luck hopefully at least 2 centuries coming— Ahmad (@arainahmad998) September 15, 2026
A Twitter user wished good luck to the Indian skipper ahead of this series. And at the same time, he has also predicted that Gill would score at least two centuries.
Where's the Gear?
@mufaddal_vohra Kaha hai gear ?— Fc9 (@Kohliship_18) September 15, 2026
Photos have gone viral saying that Shubman Gill is there in the practice sessions. But fans noticed that he is not actually wearing his practice gear.