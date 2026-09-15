Travis Head’s Struggles Continue Against Zimbabwe, Twitter Reacts

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

11

Travis Head registered yet another low score in the game. He was only able to register four runs in the opening match against Zimbabwe, raising questions about his form. Fans are now recommending a series against India to ensure he gains his form back.

Follow on Google News

The ODI series between Zimbabwe and Australia have started, but it has registered yet another low for the Australian opener, Travis Head. In the opening match against Zimbabwe, fans expected Travis Head to do well for the team and regain his form.

But it didn’t turn out as expected. As Australia came to bat first in this game, Travis Head was expected to give a good start to the team. He was only able to score four runs in the opening game, which has shocked the fans to a great extent. 

This has been a new low for Travis Head, as he has registered the lowest total by any Australian in his debut game against Zimbabwe. 

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the same:

Travis Needs Rohit

Travis Head has not been able to do well in the game lately. A twitter user has noticed that he gets active only when he sees Rohit on the field.

A While Ago

A big question for the fans is what has happened to Travis Head lately? It has been a while since he has scored runs for the team in any format.

Matt Renshaw Show

A Twitter user has made a huge prediction for the Indian team in the coming months. He said that Travis Head’s role in 2023 will be played by Matt Renshaw.

Another Question

Is the prime of Travis Head over or his time in the game is over? Many fans think he could still make a comeback in the game.

laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0