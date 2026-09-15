Travis Head’s Struggles Continue Against Zimbabwe, Twitter Reacts
Travis Head registered yet another low score in the game. He was only able to register four runs in the opening match against Zimbabwe, raising questions about his form. Fans are now recommending a series against India to ensure he gains his form back.
The ODI series between Zimbabwe and Australia have started, but it has registered yet another low for the Australian opener, Travis Head. In the opening match against Zimbabwe, fans expected Travis Head to do well for the team and regain his form.
But it didn’t turn out as expected. As Australia came to bat first in this game, Travis Head was expected to give a good start to the team. He was only able to score four runs in the opening game, which has shocked the fans to a great extent.
This has been a new low for Travis Head, as he has registered the lowest total by any Australian in his debut game against Zimbabwe.
Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Travis Needs Rohit
Travis head ka khun bs rohit sharma ko dekh kr hi active hota h shayd https://t.co/ofAzsWWLRg— Bhushan kanherkar (@bhushi_m_k) September 15, 2026
Travis Head has not been able to do well in the game lately. A twitter user has noticed that he gets active only when he sees Rohit on the field.
A While Ago
What Happened To Travis Head? It was a While ago When I saw Him Scoring Runs 🤔 https://t.co/T0q1Whxlfm— Malik Hassan. (@hazycraftss) September 15, 2026
A big question for the fans is what has happened to Travis Head lately? It has been a while since he has scored runs for the team in any format.
Matt Renshaw Show
Bookmark it Matt renshaw will be new travis head for BCCI— Darshan (@brookxMSD) September 15, 2026
A Twitter user has made a huge prediction for the Indian team in the coming months. He said that Travis Head’s role in 2023 will be played by Matt Renshaw.
Another Question
Travis Head prime over ? Or there is enough still left in him ?— YellowShade India (@YellowShadeind) September 15, 2026
Is the prime of Travis Head over or his time in the game is over? Many fans think he could still make a comeback in the game.