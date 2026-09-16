Ajit Agarkar’s Final Assignment? BCCI Set to Pick West Indies Squad
Ajit Agarkar is likely to complete his final selection meeting for the Indian team. The BCCI is reported to announce its squad for the series against West Indies, with Agarkar as the Chief Selector. His tenure with the board comes to an end this month, as no talks on extension have taken place.
The Indian team will be returning to ODI action in the coming days, as West Indies comes to India for an ODI series consisting of three games. And this is likely to be the last time when Ajit Agarkar will be playing a crucial role in the team's selection process.
His tenure with the BCCI is coming to an end this month, and talks have not been made about its renewal. Reports claimed that he wanted to renew his contract till the World Cup, but after the recent developments in the case of Rohit Sharma, that seems a bit challenging.
With the BCCI likely to finalise the squad in today's meeting, it would be the last for Ajit Agarkar to choose for the side. However, there is another main question for the BCCI, who could replace Ajit Agarkar as the Chief Selector, as no discussions on this matter took place over the last two meetings.
Our Take
With Ajit Agarkar as the Chief Selector, the Indian team has been able to do much well. But he got involved in various controversies over the last few months, with one of them being related to the retirement rumours around Rohit Sharma. Since then, the BCCI is reported to have some tensions with the selection committee. If the reports are true, the series against West Indies would be the last for Ajit Agarkar as the Chief Selector.