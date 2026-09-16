Varanasi Cricket Stadium’s Beauty Takes the Internet by Storm
Another new stadium has been added in Uttar Pradesh, and this time it is the Varanasi Cricket Stadium. Photos of the venue have taken over the internet by storm, as fans can't stop praising the same. This venue will be hosting a few domestic games, before being ready for the Women's Premier League.
The Indian fans will be having one more iconic venue in the state of Uttar Pradesh to witness the cricket fever. While the state already had popular venues such as Green Park in Kanpur and Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, it seems that these two venues have received a tough competitor.
And it is the newly built Varanasi Cricket Stadium, which has taken over the internet by a storm. This venue has been built by the BCCI over the last few months, and the work on the same has been completed lately. Now that the venue is set to host games, cricket fans are a lot excited.
Reports claim that this venue will first be hosting a few domestic games, including the Ranji Trophy matches. If things go well, this venue will further be added to the list of WPL host venues, which includes Mumbai and Vadodara.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Kashi’s Cricket Moment
@mufaddal_vohra #GanjariStadium #Varanasi #WPL2027 https://t.co/A6UX91Asvp— The Public Record (@deepCH_2) September 16, 2026
It can be said that Kashi is now having its own cricket moment. A city which is known for its religious importance will now also be known for the Ganjari Stadium.
One Close Match
@mufaddal_vohra Varanasi doesn’t need help creating an atmosphere. Give the city one close WPL match and this stadium will have a personality of its own.— Mrb (@knownasmrb) September 16, 2026
Varanasi doesn't need anything to have an atmosphere at this venue. Just one close match in the Women's Premier League and this venue will be having its own aura.
Nice Question
@mufaddal_vohra Why not IPL?— J.D. Rathore 🇮🇳 (@Advice4India) September 16, 2026
The Varanasi Cricket Stadium will be hosting matches of the WPL. But one fan asked why aren't IPL matches being scheduled at this venue? That question will be answered soon.