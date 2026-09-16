Harry Brook’s Red-Hot T20I Form Reaches Another Level.

Harry Brook’s T20I Domination Continues With Another Stunning Knock
Harry Brook is dominating the shortest format of the game like no other. He has managed to score 114 runs for the team off just 49 balls in the first game against Sri Lanka. With this, he remains not out in his last three T20Is, two of which came against the Indian team.
Harry Brook continues his dominance to emerge as an all format player in the modern era. After doing well for England in the Tests against Pakistan, he has managed to continue the same form in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.
The first match between the two teams was being played at Southampton, and Brook dominated against each and every bowler. He went on to score a century for the team in just 42 balls, eventually finishing at the score of 114 runs off 49 balls. His knock was enough to keep England in the game from the start.
Moreover, this knock also meant that Harry Brook has not lost his wicket in the last three T20Is he has played. In the fourth and fifth T20I against India, Brook went on to score 79 and 95 runs respectively, being not out in both of them.
Our Take
Harry Brook is making his mark to be termed as the best all format player for the English team right now. And regardless of the format, he has managed to show his consistency for the team against each and every opponent. Whether it is the powerhouse like the Indian team, or even other teams such as Pakistan or Sri Lanka, he has managed to show his run scoring abilities and adaptability across all formats of the game.