After Three Overseas Editions, IPL Auction Set to Return to India
The auction for the upcoming IPL edition will be taking place in India. After years of hosting the auction overseas, the big event finally returns home for the first time since the 2023 auction. It has also been reported that the upcoming mega auction will be taking place overseas.
Cricket fans have started the wait for the upcoming IPL auction, which is set to bring down various changes among the teams. As for the venue, everyone thought that just like the last few seasons, this time also the auction will be taking place overseas.
But there is a massive update in this case, as it has been reported that the IPL auction will be coming back to India. This will be for the first time since the IPL 2023 season, that the auction will be taking place at home.
The dates of the auction are yet to be revealed, as the BCCI will also discuss the venue to conduct the same. Along with that, it has also been reported that the upcoming mega auction for the IPL 2028 edition will be taking place overseas.
Our Take
The IPL auction coming back to India is a massive update for the fans. Everything related to the tournament, whether it is matches, events, or anything else, took place in the home country, but the auction was scheduled overseas over the last three seasons. Now with the auction coming back to India just for one season, the excitement and craze for the same will be high. Along with that, fans must also note that the last time when auction took place in India, Chennai Super Kings went on to win the title.