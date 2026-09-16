The IPL auction coming back to India is a massive update for the fans. Everything related to the tournament, whether it is matches, events, or anything else, took place in the home country, but the auction was scheduled overseas over the last three seasons. Now with the auction coming back to India just for one season, the excitement and craze for the same will be high. Along with that, fans must also note that the last time when auction took place in India, Chennai Super Kings went on to win the title.