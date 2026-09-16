Varun Chakravarthy OUT? India’s Asian Games Squad Set for Major Overhaul.

Varun Chakravarthy’s Asian Games Hopes Hit as India Prepare for Major Changes
The Indian team is about to have a change, since Varun Chakravarthy is likely to be ruled out of the team for Asian Games. The team looks at Vipraj Nigam as a probable replacement, with Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel being looked forward as the possible players for the ODI series.
As Ajit Agarkar heads what could be his final meeting, some major changes are expected to be made in the Indian team for the Asian Games and the ODI series against West Indies. Varun Chakravarthy, who played a T20I against Afghanistan and got injured, is likely to be ruled out of the Asian Games.
And in his place, it has been reported that the team will be going with Vipraj Nigam. The names of Vipraj and Kuldeep Yadav were listed as the contenders to replace, but the BCCI is looking at Kuldeep Yadav as a part of the ODI series against West Indies, which will go at the same time with Asian Games.
Along with that, Dhruv Jurel could also be given a chance over Rishabh Pant in the ODI series. Hardik Pandya’s availability still remains a question, as he can hardly bowl six overs for the team in the practice sessions.
Our Take
The injury issues have started to trouble the Indian team once again in the Asian Games and ODI series against West Indies. This suggests that the BCCI Centre of Excellence needs a major overhaul to take place soon, as the key players of the line-up are facing recurrent injuries. Even though this is the last time when Ajit Agarkar heads the selection meeting, he would be making some tough calls for the fans and players to digest.