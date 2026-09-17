The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is expected to offer a good batting surface but the pitch could be slightly slower than the opening game. The shorter square boundaries will be able to reward stroke play, while spinners will be able to come into play during the middle overs. The powerplay will be able to provide decent pace and carry, but cutters and spinners will be effective when the ball gets old. Delhi’s warm evening conditions, with temperatures around 30°C, moderate humidity and light winds, should bring some dew later.