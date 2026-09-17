Virender Sehwag’s New Reality Show Avatar Leaves Twitter Buzzing
Virender Sehwag has started a new chapter in his career, and this is related to the TV shows. He has been confirmed as the host of the famous reality show, Rise and Fall Season 2. Now fans will be able to watch Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, and even Sourav Ganguly, hosting the TV shows.
Another cricketer has now made his way to the television shows, and this time it is the former Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag. Fans have seen him dominating the bowlers with his batting style, lifting the World Cup titles, and even smashing sixes in the IPL.
But now, they will be watching Virender Sehwag as the host of a TV show, as he is set to be a part of the Season 2 of Rise and Fall. This show started a few months back, and it was able to gain tremendous response from the fans in its first-ever season.
And since the directors are looking for ways to improve, they decided to have a cricketer as the host of the same. With Virender Sehwag set to host the upcoming season, it is set to be a thriller for the cricket and reality show fans to watch.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
New Innings
@mufaddal_vohra New inning for cricketars... Dada host Bigboss Bengali Rohit with new show Now viru in new role.— The Anaya Buzz (@AnayaForU) September 17, 2026
Every cricketer is now having a new innings. Rohit Sharma is hosting a show, Sehwag will be hosting Rise and Fall Season 2, and Sourav Ganguly is hosting Bigg Boss Bengali.
Full Intensity
@mufaddal_vohra Virendra Sehwag is doing a reality show as Host and the contestants Shehzad Poonawala, Swara Bhaskar, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary #RiseAndFallS2— Sharik (@siddiquisharik1) September 17, 2026
It will be intense for the fans to see Virender Sehwag host a reality show. But this is no ordinary show. It will have Swara Bhaskar and Shehzad Poonawalla as the contestants.
Personal Advice
@mufaddal_vohra Idhar bhi apni tareef mat krte rh Jana 🙏🙏— Vikrant (@ParulSeth149216) September 17, 2026
A Twitter user decided to give a piece of advice to the former Indian batsman. He should pay more attention to the show, rather than praising his own performances.