Sure Bet of the Day, September 14! England Under-19s vs Pakistan Under-19s: A Solid Bet of 1.62

Parimatch Best Odds Pakistan Under-19 1.62 Place a bet

Why are Pakistan Under-19s Still Well Backed?

The Pakistan Under-19s are here with 4 wins and 1 loss from their last 5 games and will be relying a lot on Abdul Qadir who has got 172 runs from the 2 matches played while keeping an average of 86.00 for the team. Amongst the bowlers, Mohammad Sayyam has picked 7 wickets from the 2 matches played while having an average of 13.57 for the team.

Coming to the England Under-19s, the team is coming up with 2 losses and 3 wins from their last 5 matches. In their batting department, Isaac Mohammed has been the best player who has scored 77 runs from the 2 matches played and has a strike rate of 74.03 for the team. In the bowling department, the team has Subhaan Ali who has picked 6 wickets from the 2 matches played.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Sir Paul Getty’s Ground in Wormsley prepares for another cricket contest, the pitch is expected to offer a good balance between bat and ball. The surface has a firm base and usually provides even bounce, helping batters play their shots once they settle in. Fast bowlers could get some movement early, especially when there is moisture around. The quick outfield can also make boundaries easier to find. As the game progresses, batting conditions are likely to remain steady, making strokeplay more comfortable. Overall, it should be an enjoyable surface for both sides, but the Pakistan Under-19s have the edge here.