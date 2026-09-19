Akash Deep Set for Red-Ball Return After Lengthy Injury Layoff
The Indian team is about to get a major boost for the Test series against New Zealand. Akash Deep, who performed well in England Tests, is likely to make his return to the side. He has been declared as fit, and is also bowling 15 overs a day with the red ball.
The BCCI is leaving no stones unturned when it comes to picking the squad for the remaining Tests in the WTC cycle. For this, the upcoming series against New Zealand will be playing a crucial role for the Indian team.
Reports suggest that the selectors are looking at Akash Deep as an option to play for the team. He dominated for India when he was given an opportunity in the series against England, even winning the POTM award in one of the Tests. Since then, Akash has been suffering from a stress fracture, which kept him out of the game.
But all this time, he went on to grind at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. He has been declared fit at the BCCI CoE, and is likely to make his return to the Indian team for the New Zealand Tests. Reports also claim that he is bowling 15 overs a day with the red ball.
Our Take
If Akash Deep is able to make it back to the Indian team, it will be a massive boost for the line-up in the New Zealand Tests. In the SENA conditions, he has been able to do well, as his dominance was visible to the fans in England tests. However, it would be quite challenging for him to regain his form as he will be making his return to the national side after a long time.