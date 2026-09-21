Indian Cricket Star Lands in Legal Trouble Before Asian Games
Vipraj Nigam has landed in legal trouble right before the Asian Games. He filed a case against a woman a few months back, following which the girl reached her home yesterday. She spent around two to three hours outside his home, as Vipraj was in Japan.
Legal troubles have increased for Vipraj Nigam as he has reached Japan for the Asian Games. He filed a case against a woman for threat in November 2025, as she claimed that the cricketer lured her for exploitation in Noida.
It has been reported that the woman spent hours outside the home of Vipraj Nigam, as the cricketer is not in India. Just a few hours back, he arrived with the Indian team for the Asian Games. He was named in the Indian team as a replacement for Varun Chakravarthy, who got injured once again in the series against Afghanistan.
It is also being said that when the woman was outside his home, Vipraj’s parents were at the residence. His father also had a conversation with the woman on phone, and she even claimed that she has been assured to have a conversation with the player for the same.
Our Take
Vipraj Nigam will be facing some of the challenging times, as the legal troubles have increased. While he has also filed a case against the woman, she showed up right at the time when the player reached Japan for the Asian Games. It remains to be seen what further developments will be taking place in this case, as the player aims to solve these issues as soon as possible.