Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Rohit Sharma in Unwanted T20I Record
Abhishek Sharma is now having an unwanted record to his name after the Japan T20I. He was dismissed for a golden duck on the one off T20I, breaking the record of most golden ducks by an Indian opener. He goes past the former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who held record earlier with 4 golden ducks.
The T20I match between India and Japan has turned out to be a historic moment for both teams, and Abhishek Sharma as well. As India decided to bat first in this reduced game, fans expected Abhishek Sharma to unleash his carnage against Japan, as both teams faced each other for the very first time.
But things didn't go as they expected, since Abhishek Sharma got dismissed for a golden duck. This was his fifth golden duck as an opener for the Indian team, which has allowed him to overtake Rohit Sharma in an unwanted T20I record. Earlier both players held the record of having most golden ducks for India as an opener in T20Is.
However, Abhishek Sharma registered yet another golden duck as an opener for the Indian team, which allowed him to overtake Rohit Sharma in the same. Now he holds this record to his own name, which has also made things challenging for the Indian line-up.
Our Take
Abhishek Sharma has encountered a tough time in the game lately. Even though he has been able to show signs of resurgence in some games, the issues have been common with his form this year. Surely fans knew that one Sharma (Rohit) has been replaced by another (Abhishek). But none of them thought he would be breaking the golden duck record which has been made by Rohit in the game.